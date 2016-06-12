MUMBAI: Actor Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia D'Souza have named their second son Rahyl Riteish Deshmukh.



Riteish and Genelia, who welcomed their second son earlier this month, took to Twitter on Sunday to share the name with friends and well-wishers.



Riteish shared an image, where his newborn son's name was written in candy pink with a black background.



"RAHYL - The Youngest Deshmukh," Riteish tweeted.



Genelia re-tweeted the "Housefull 3" actor's photograph and captioned it: "RAHYL RITEISH DESHMUKH."



Riteish and Genelia's love story began in 2003, culminating into a marriage in 2012, and had their first child Riaan in 2014.