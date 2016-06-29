After a decent break with Yash Raj’s Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Saqib Saleem went on to work with directors like Karan Johar (Bombay Talkies) and Amole Gupte (Hawa Hawaii) but then went under the radar. Saqib talks about returning to the spotlight with his new music video and his new film Dishoom.

You are back in the spotlight with Tum ho toh lagta hain. How did you bag it?

I had met Alya Sen, the director earlier and we had discussed working together. Then out of the blue one of the producers at T-Series told me about this

music video which has been sung by Shaan, composed by Amaal Malik, has Taapsee Pannu as my co-star. Alya was directing it. I was very happy because this was like a dream team. I loved the song - it’s simple but at the same time has meaning and soul.

I am very filmy in my head and I had always thought that one day I will be acting in a song which Shaan has sung. I have always enjoyed Shaan’s voice and I thought it would be an awesome combination.

What was it like to romance Taapsee Pannu?

Sometimes actresses can be difficult but Taapsee is genuinely very easy to work with, she is very chilled out, no worries at all.

And you also have a film releasing soon - Dishoom!

I have a very interesting role in Dishoom. Rohit Dhawan, the director is a friend and he asked me to be part of it, and I said why not? It’s the role of a cricketer. Actually, I have become an actor but I always wanted to be a cricketer. In my room, there is a big poster of Sachin Tendulkar; and since I am very filmy, I use to sit in front of the poster every night and talk to it. I would say, ‘One day I will play with you.’ So I felt I was reliving my childhood dream when Rohit told me about this role which is modelled around Virat Kohli -- it’s not Virat Kohli but the persona of the guy is like that of Virat.

You recently met Virat Kholi; how was the experience?

Virat and I have played cricket when we were youngsters back in Delhi. We were about 12 then. He had that spark in him and we knew he would play for India one day. He was a very good player then too. He seemed interested when I told him about Dishoom and my role in it. I have asked him to see the film. He said he will watch it.

Are you doing any more films with Yash Raj?

The sequel to my earlier film Mere Dad ki Maruti will start in November or December. My sister Huma Qureishi and I have done a supernatural film together called Dobara which you will see in September.

Sounds like you are busy again. But what occupied you over the last two years?

I love Play Station a lot. I also like to travel and take holidays.