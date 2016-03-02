MUMBAI: Actor-producer John Abraham, who is currently shooting in Abu Dhabi for "Dishoom" will return to Mumbai especially to promote "Rocky Handsome".



A source close to the actor told IANS: "John is extremely committed to this film. He has been shooting for 'Dishoom' in Abu Dhabi and he will be landing on March 4 especially for the trailer launch of 'Rocky Handsome'. Being the actor and producer of this film, John is giving special attention to this film."



Directed by Nishikant Kamat, "Rocky Handsome" features John with Shruti Hassan in the lead. John also took training for martial arts in Thailand for the action-packed film.