The much awaited trailer of Shahrukh Khan's film 'Fan' has surely increased the curiosity and excitement among his fans for the movie.

Along with this, it is a good news for Salman Khan's fans as well. The teaser of Dabang Khan's Sultan will be attached with SRK's fan which is all set to hit the screens on April 25.

While the fans of the two actors who are said to be rivals of each other, are awaiting the clash, the actors seemed to have joined hands.

The announcement was made on Twitter by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Shahrukh Khan's 'Raees' and Salman's 'Sultan' will clash this Eid.

Recently, 'Bajrangi Bhaijan' had praised the trailer of SRK's upcoming movie 'Fan' saying that even he was a fan of Shahrukh Khan.