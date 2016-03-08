MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Kapoor says he will "definitely" give a nod to a probable sequel to "Student Of The Year" (SOTY) if producer Karan Johar offers him a role in it and if he thinks he can do justice to the character.



Arjun had earlier commented on the sidelines of an awards event that he did not think that he would fit into the role of a college student in SOTY. But now he has said it was an "impulsive" comment.



When asked that if Aamir Khan, 50, could essay a college student in "3 Idiots", what made him think he isn't apt for a new SOTY instalment, Arjun said: "I am playing a student in 'Half Girlfriend' also, but 'Student of the Year' comes in a teenager type of space. And it also depends on who is making the film, the other actors with whom I share the screen and the material.



"Actually I was not expecting that type of a question that time (when I asked). It was an impulsive answer. But honestly, it should be right and should not look like I am playing a college student forcefully."



The actor, who was present on the set of a TV show for promoting his film "Ki and Ka", added: "For every film, we have to work differently towards it... So, if Karan (Johar) offers ('SOTY' to) me and if I think I can do it, I will do it definitely."