MUMBAI: Actress Sonakshi Sinha has become a Guinness World Records title-holder as she along with several other women participated in an initiative to set a record for 'most people painting their fingernails simultaneously'.

The 28-year-old actress participated in the event on the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday.

She collaborated with Inglot, manufacturers in colour cosmetics, and its Indian franchise partner Major Brands.

"I am extremely thrilled to have been a part of this unique initiative on Women's Day. Achieving a Guinness World Records title is truly commendable and I would like to thank Inglot and Major brands for giving me the opportunity to create history along with thousands of other women," the "Lootera" actress said in a statement.

At the event 1,328 women were seen simultaneously painting their nails with a range of Inglot O2M nail enamels.

The women broke the previous record of 1,156 people painting nails simultaneously which was created by Taiwan Nail Association at Banqiao Stadium, New Taipei City, Taiwan on April 27, 2011.

Jack Brockbank from Guinness World Records was present at the event to validate the record.

Zbigniew Inglot, the company's Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, "It is wonderful to have achieved the Guinness World Records title in India for Inglot and Major Brands India."

"Engaging with thousands of women through this initiative has been exciting for the brand. We look forward to creating new milestones and building a stronger connect with our consumers in India," he said.