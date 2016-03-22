From assisting to designing for movies like 2 States (2014), Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), and now Kapoor and Sons, how has your journey in Bollywood been?

It’s been an amazing and insightful journey. I have learnt a lot over the years working with different directors like Gauri Shinde, Abhishek Verman, Shashank Khaitan and now Shaakun batra. I try to weave my sense of styling into their vision of film making. Every day I wake up feeling like this is just the beginning. I have a long way to go and that excites me.

How important is it to have a good partner? In your case, tell us about Natascha Charak.

While working on English Vinglish (2012), I met Natascha Charak and we got along very well. Our aesthetics were similar so we decided to team up. Today, we have have a great working relationship that helps brings out the best in each other.

What are the intricacies involved in designing for a movie and deciding the look for an actor?

A lot goes into designing the look of the film. We work with the director and carefully carve out looks for each character. From working out a colour palette for the entire film to figuring out fabrics to use, many nuances go into setting the look for a film.

How did you finalise the looks of characters in Kapoor and Sons?

For Kapoor and Sons we had several meetings with our director to get into the skin of these characters. Here, it wasn’t about fancy clothes or shoes. It was meant to be real and that’s exactly how we styled Sidharth Malhotra and Fawad Khan. Sid’s character was fun and easy going so we gave him hoodies, casual tees, distressed denims and sneakers, while Fawad’s character was a bit more crisp, so we dressed him in jumpers, shirts, chinos and jackets.

This is your third movie with Dharma Productions. Tell us about your experience working with them.

It’s one of the best production houses we have worked with. I appreciate how they value the importance of costume styling in films.

Which of the movie’s characters sported your favourite costume?

Our favourite character is ‘dad’, played by Rishi Kapoor. Styling him was an honour for us.

What is the most fun and most challenging aspect of costume designing?

That would be creating a distinct look for characters in each film we do and then watching it translate onto the big screen. Being a part of the filmmaking process is exhilarating.

Shopping at high-end shops and local markets: what do you like?

I enjoy it all... I love to shop and I love that it’s my job!

Which actor do you think can carry any costume?

Deepika Padukone can carry off most looks be it urban, trendy or traditional Indian.

What’s your personal style?

No particular style. I enjoy playing with looks for my characters. Personally, I am a mood dresser.

Your future goal?

I would love to design costumes for a period film and want to be a part of good cinema and constantly challenge myself.