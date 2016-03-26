NEW DELHI: Keeping a backup career plan is always thought to be a wise decision in the film industry but actress Kalki Koechlin followed just one mantra ‘it’s my way or highway’.

The bold and beautiful actress was told by her mother to have a backup plan if by chance nothing works out in the industry but a focused Kalki knew what she really wanted.

“My mom was very worried when I was starting off my career in the film industry. She never told me to not take up acting but she would always tell me to have a backup plan so that if nothing works out in the acting career then I can switch. However, I was very clear to not have a backup because if that would have happened I would not have given hundred percent to acting,” the ‘Margarita With A Straw’ actress told ANI.

The actress has been an active participant in various talk sessions and is involved in activities related to community-based issues. Apart from that, she was also seen in a commercial supporting the LGBT rights recently.

Kalki, who has done critically acclaimed films like ‘Shanghai’, ‘Margarita With A Straw’, ‘That Girl in Yellow Boots’ and commercial hits like ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Zindagi Milegi Na Doobara’, wishes to be a part of cliché romance as well but frowns on the fact that nobody is offering her the desired role.

Kalki, who will next be seen in ‘Waiting’ with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapoor, is presently working on Konkana Sen’s directorial debut.