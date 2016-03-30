Being Sonam's Brother Only Achievement in Fashion: Arjun

PTI By

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor might appear debonair to his female fans but the actor has joked he knows little about fashion and his only achievement in the field is that he is fashionista Sonam Kapoor's sibling.

Arjun, 30, turned show stopper for designer Manish Malhotra's show at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week and fetched compliments for his suave look and confident ramp walk.

When asked what fashion is for him, the "2 States" star told reporters here, "I am only Sonam Kapoor's brother but not that much into fashion. I think my greatest achievement in fashion is that Sonam is my sister."

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez also walked for Malhotra.

Besides the two actors and the designer, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who Malhotra considers his 'lucky mascot', was also present for the press meet.

On being asked about Kareena's fashion sense, Arjun had nothing but praise for her.

"She epitomises the modern Indian woman. She can carry a saree and a western outift with equal ease. Truly, she is an icon for fashion from our film fraternity," he said of his "Ki & Ka" co-star.