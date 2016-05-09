Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, director Omung Kumar and the cast of Sarbjit commemorated the real-life Sarbjit’s third death anniversary along with his sister Dalbir Kaur on May 4.

Aishwarya’s portrayal of Dalbir Kaur in the film has impressed the latter. “When Vanita (Omung’s wife) showed me the photos, I wondered: Is it me or Aishwarya? I saw all my aspects in her.” commended Dalbir Kaur. She added, “I could understand how difficult it must have been for her to adapt herself to a Punjabi atmosphere, to speak Punjabi, get into Punjabi culture. And somewhere she might have got emotional because she is also a daughter, sister, wife, and mother ... and understands the pain well.”

For her part, Aishwarya returned the appreciation with emotion. Ash revealed: When I met her on the first day of the film, I watched her, heard her, and got an insight into her spirit, her soul. I got to share that with her. Her struggle was for a long period. I am grateful that I got to know her; she is all love, blessing and strength.”