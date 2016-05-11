Home Entertainment Hindi

Assumption about my 'Udta Punjab' role might not be true: Alia

Alia said people always make assumptions merely on the basis of a trailer, which is nothing but a glimpse of the film.

Published: 11th May 2016 05:43 PM

Alia
By PTI

MUMBAI: Ever since the first look of Alia Bhatt as a Bihari migrant from "Udta Punjab" was released, there have been varied opinions, but the actress says people should wait for the film before forming assumptions on the basis of its trailer.

Alia plays a Bihari migrant in the film, which tackles the drug menace in Punjab.

Actress Neetu Chandra, who hails from Bihar, had penned an open letter to the film's director Abhishek Chaubey and Alia for the way people of the state have been portrayed in the movie.

"Anybody who makes assumptions on what we see on the trailer, it is better for us to keep quiet and not say anything because whatever people are assuming, especially the person in question over here, is assuming from the trailer, which could also possibly not true," Alia told reporters here.

The 23-year-old "Kapoor & Sons" star said people always make assumptions merely on the basis of a trailer, which is nothing but a glimpse of what the film is going to be.

"We always make assumptions before we really see the full final project. Trailer is just a hint, film is the real content. So if after seeing the film if people have the same problem then it is correct to justify. Before that, we have to just wait," Alia said.

"Udta Punjab" has been made after four years of research and is based around the drug-related problems prevalent in Punjab.

The film also stars Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh. It is scheduled to release on June 17.

Comments

