Commoner Navin Prakash evicted from 'Bigg Boss'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Commoner Navin Prakash is the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss house today.

Seen as one of the "sensible" contestants in the 10th edition of the reality TV show, Navin had entered the house with an agenda to prove that a common man is no less than a celebrity and can give a tough competition to them.

"Getting an opportunity to be on a show like Bigg Boss in itself is a great deal for a commoner like me. While I was confident, I never thought I would reach this far and give celebrities a tough competition," Navin said in a statement here.

"Getting a chance to share the screen space alongside Salman Khan was like a dream come true and I am going to cherish it for the lifetime," he said.

During his tenure inside the house, Navin shared a great bond with Manu, Manveer and Monalisa and they proved to be his biggest supporters. Unlike other contestants, only Navin had the composure and patience to tackle Om Swami and was often seen advising him to play a "fair game".

"While I make an exit from the show, I am taking back lots of memories with me and I am glad that I found friends for life in Manveer, Manu and Mona," he said.

During his stay in the "Bigg Boss" house Navin's frequent mood swings and indifferent behaviour came as a surprise to many contestants which got him into their bad books.

With his exceptional performance in the task, he displayed the qualities of a strong team player by proving that the commoners and celebrities are at an equal level in the game.

However, Navin failed to sustain audience support that led to his exit from the show.

Navin thinks the audience will remember him as a "fighter" and is thankful to everyone for supporting him.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the reality show is aired on Colors channel.