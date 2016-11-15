It's good to make films from novels, says Twinkle Khanna

By IANS

MUMBAI: Twinkle Khanna, actress-turned-interior designer and author, feels the idea of adapting novels into a film is good.

"I think it is a good thing to make films from novels as that will give a film a strong plot, if not anything else," Twinkle told IANS.

The author is ready with her second book, "The Legend Of Laxmi Prasad", a collection of four short stories.

Asked if she is open to the idea of writing a script of her story for any Bollywood adaption, she said: "Well, I do not expect anything. I will decide if and when it will happen. I live in the present, and do not plan my future."

Asked if a filmmaker can do justice to a story when adapting it from a book to celluloid, Twinkle said: "How is that possible? When you read a book, you are creating a world in your head. How can somebody just replicate that?

"For instance, I might just talk about a non-descriptive face in my book. When you are watching that on screen, you are getting a visual reference, and then it is limiting the imagination.

"Your version of the narration might just differ from the film, which is the basic difference between the two medium."