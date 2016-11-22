Don't have problem working in Hindi films: Freida Pinto

By IANS

MUMBAI: US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto, who rose to fame with the Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire," says she has no problem working in Hindi films.

"I have no problem working in Hindi language films. In fact, I worked in a half Marwari film 'Trishna' when I couldn't even speak the language. I had to learn it," she said.

"The thing is not that who is in the film. It's the story which is important for me," she added.

Freida was recently speaking at an event where Google unveiled virtual exhibits -- "Women in India: Unheard stories".

About her upcoming film, the 32-year-old said: "I've a fantastic film coming out next year. It is directed by Tabrez Noorani, who is an Indian. He was one of the producers of 'Slumdog Millionaire'. He has done a fantastic film called 'Love Sonia'. It also has Anupam Kher and Adil Hussain. So, yes, I am doing Hindi language films. Also, I do speak in Hindi."

The film tells the heartfelt and brave story of Sonia, a young Indian village girl whose life changes when she is entrapped into the global sex trade network.

