Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't have problem working in Hindi films: Freida Pinto

US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto says she has no problem working in Hindi films.

Published: 22nd November 2016 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2016 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Freida Pinto_AP

US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto | AP

By IANS

MUMBAI: US-based Indian actress Freida Pinto, who rose to fame with the Oscar-winning film "Slumdog Millionaire," says she has no problem working in Hindi films.

"I have no problem working in Hindi language films. In fact, I worked in a half Marwari film 'Trishna' when I couldn't even speak the language. I had to learn it," she said.

"The thing is not that who is in the film. It's the story which is important for me," she added.

Freida was recently speaking at an event where Google unveiled virtual exhibits -- "Women in India: Unheard stories". 

About her upcoming film, the 32-year-old said: "I've a fantastic film coming out next year. It is directed by Tabrez Noorani, who is an Indian. He was one of the producers of 'Slumdog Millionaire'. He has done a fantastic film called 'Love Sonia'. It also has Anupam Kher and Adil Hussain. So, yes, I am doing Hindi language films. Also, I do speak in Hindi."

The film tells the heartfelt and brave story of Sonia, a young Indian village girl whose life changes when she is entrapped into the global sex trade network.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Freida Pinto Slumdog Millionaire Trishna Google Sonia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp