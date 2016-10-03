NEW DELHI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui has refuted the allegations made by his sister-in-law that the actor beat her for dowry, saying she has done it for the publicity.

The 42-year-old star, who has come under the scrutiny for reportedly harassing his younger brother's wife, Afrin, on September 28, claimed she has deliberately charged him with the allegations because he appeared to be a soft target to her.

"I'm falsely charged by my sister-in-law because I'm a soft target for her and she could have easily made thenews out of me. I'm an actor so, that could also be a reason for her allegations.

"Had it happened with a common man, it would not have made the headlines on television and newspapers," Nawazuddin said during a press conference here.

The actor also clarified that he has never asked for any dowry and in fact it was Afrin's uncle, who tried to mint money from his brother Minazuddin on a regular basis.

Nawaz presented a CCTV footage of September 28, which shows that he was in high fever that night.

The actor explained the whole incident through the clip, saying, "On the night of September 28, My sister-in-law's uncle and his wife came at our place with a proper plan of robbery. They entered Minazuddin's room to meet her. Then we heard a noise in a while and we all ran to see what exactly happened.

"The moment I reached, I saw my sister-in-law's uncle was rushing towards the main door with Afrin. I didn't have any conversation with her nor I touched her."

Nawazuddin said police are still investigating into the case and he is glad that he had the CCTV footage with him to prove his innocence.