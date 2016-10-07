Patriotic Akshay Kumar urges people to think about army; not on banning artistes

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Looks like actor Akshay Kumar was waiting for the right time to speak on the controversial topic of banning Pakistani artistes in the wake of Uri attacks. After much wait, the patriotic Khiladi Kumar took to Twitter to speak his mind with the help of a video.

In the video, the 49-year-old actor shared a very serious message and urged the nation to “think about people who have given their lives at the border” instead of crying over the ban artistes move.

With no intention to offend anyone, the ‘Rustom’ star urged people not to indulge in mud-slinging and rather focus on how jawans are laying their lives for the country.

“I’m not talking as a celebrity but I am speaking as the son of an army man. From past several days, I have been seeing people debating with each other, asking for proofs of surgical strike, talking about banning Pak artistes speculating about the war, in the news,” he said.

Akshay also requested people not to focus on banning Pakistan artistes.

“Have some shame and first of all, think about people who have given their lives at the border.”

“19 soldiers were martyred for the sake of the country in Uri terror attack, a 24-year-old soldier, Nitin Yadav martyred at Baramulla,” he continued.

“Are their families or the families of thousands of other soldiers in the army concerned about whether any film will release or if any artist will be banned? No, they are solely worried about their [soldiers’] future. And we are worried about their future as well as their present,” he added.

The Bollywood star signed-off the video with a “Jai Hind!” note.