Home Entertainment Hindi

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil gets U/A certificate, to release on Oct 28

Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" has been given U/A certificate by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film is set to release on October 28. 

Published: 14th October 2016 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2016 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

anushka

Anushka Sharma ( A still from her upcoming movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' | Shared by Karan Johar on Twitter

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" has been given U/A certificate by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film is set to release on October 28. 

The movie has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

"'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' has been cleared by the censor board and we are gearing up for its release on the 28th of October. Diwali is all about love and 'Ae Dil....' is all about spreading love," Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said in a statement here. 

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, added, "Karan Johar's films present love in its most purest yet unique and modern way and this Diwali, he is celebrating love, friendship and heartbreak. We are set for the film's release on October 28. There can be no better way than celebrating Diwali with 'Ae Dil...' a quintessential family entertainer." 

In the aftermath of Uri attacks, the romantic drama has been embroiled in a controversy, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), issuing an ultimatum to Fawad along with other Pakistani actors to leave India. 

The party has also threatened to stall the release of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". 

Meanwhile, a Cinema Owners' body today refused to screen movies starring Pakistani artistes in the four states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp