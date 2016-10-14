Ae Dil Hai Mushkil gets U/A certificate, to release on Oct 28

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" has been given U/A certificate by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the film is set to release on October 28.

The movie has been produced by Fox Star Studios and Dharma Productions and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

"'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' has been cleared by the censor board and we are gearing up for its release on the 28th of October. Diwali is all about love and 'Ae Dil....' is all about spreading love," Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharma Productions said in a statement here.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, added, "Karan Johar's films present love in its most purest yet unique and modern way and this Diwali, he is celebrating love, friendship and heartbreak. We are set for the film's release on October 28. There can be no better way than celebrating Diwali with 'Ae Dil...' a quintessential family entertainer."

In the aftermath of Uri attacks, the romantic drama has been embroiled in a controversy, with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), issuing an ultimatum to Fawad along with other Pakistani actors to leave India.

The party has also threatened to stall the release of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil".

Meanwhile, a Cinema Owners' body today refused to screen movies starring Pakistani artistes in the four states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and Goa.