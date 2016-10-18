‘Why can’t Monday blues be happy?’ wonders Alia Bhatt

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Seems like Alia Bhatt just brought up what we all must have wondered at some or the other time in life. “Why can't Monday blues ever be happy?” questioned the charming actress in her recent social media upload.

Following the series of her interesting ‘#Dear Zindagi’ tweets looking out for various unanswered questions, the 23-year-old actress in the brief video said, “Dear Zindagi, why can’t Monday blues ever be happy, like why can’t it be pink or peach, like Monday Pink or Monday peach, why can’t it be happy.?”

She also tagged her movie co-star Shahrukh Khan in the post, reportedly King Khan plays the role of Alia's mentor in the Gauri Shinde directorial.

Responding candidly to her query, the ‘Fan’ star also uploaded a video in which he promised for a wonderful orange Wednesday.

“Hi Alia, yes Monday is my favorite day too, seventh favorite, you know this is the perennial mystery of life, that how is it if Monday is so far away from a Friday in a week, Friday is so close to Monday. It seems like

Monday is the punishment for a good weekend that we had but now Monday is over so I can’t do anything about it but I promise you a wonderful Wednesday, actually an orange wonderful Wednesday, just wait for it and if makes you feel nice guess what I have an off day on Monday, all the best I am gonna chill. Bye Bye Dear Zindagi,” he said.

In the movie, Alia will be seen in a lead role playing an aspiring filmmaker, who struggles with her personal relationships.

Scheduled to release on November 25, the movie also features Ali Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kapoor and Angad Bedi.