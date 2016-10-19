Home Entertainment Hindi

BJP MLA asks cinema halls not to screen 'ADHM'

Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has opposed screening of upcoming Bollywood film 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Published: 19th October 2016

A screen grab from the trailer

By PTI

HYDERABAD: After MNS, Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh has opposed screening of upcoming Bollywood film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Singh threatened that he would "attack" theatres in entire Telangana, starting from his constituency Goshamahal, if the film is screened there.

"My idea is that a message should go to Pakistan in all possible ways about India's opposition and public anger against Pak-sponsored terrorism," Singh said.

"There is widespread anger in the country against Pakistan at the moment following the neighbouring country's support to terrorism against India," the MLA claimed.

He alleged that the tax paid by Pakistani actors to their country is used against India.

The filmmaker should know that there are many talented actors in India itself, Singh said.

The legislator said he is also "campaigning against China which is supporting Pakistan".

Singh was in news earlier for opposing a proposed beef festival here.

The Raj-Thackeray led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has opposed the movie and threatened to break glasses of film theatres screening it.

"We will oppose the screening of the movie everywhere in the state (Maharashtra). If any multiplex operator dares to screen the film, they (operators) should remember that multiplexes are decorated with expensive glass sheets," MNS leader Amey Khopkar had said.

Under pressure over opposition to the upcoming release of "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil", Johar had yesterday said he will not "engage with talent" from Pakistan in future and made a fervent appeal against stalling the blockbuster. 

