Home Entertainment Hindi

Parineeti Chopra eager to work with Priyanka Chopra

Actress Parineeti Chopra says she is waiting to work with her cousin Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in a project.

Published: 23rd October 2016 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2016 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Parineeti

Actress Parineeti Chopra

By IANS

Actress Parineeti Chopra has said that she is waiting to work with her cousin Priyanka Chopra in a project.

Asked if she is keen to share screen with the 'Quantico' star, Parineeti told IANS: "Wow... I am also waiting for that. If I have a great opportunity to work with her or sing with her that would be something I really want to do, but something really great has to come for both of us to do it together".

On the career front, Parineeti, who turned 28 on Saturday, will next be seen in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be seen essaying an aspiring singer in the film.

Parineeti has also started shooting for 'Takadum' with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bollywood Priyanka Chopra Parineeti Chopra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp