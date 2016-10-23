Parineeti Chopra eager to work with Priyanka Chopra

By IANS

Actress Parineeti Chopra has said that she is waiting to work with her cousin Priyanka Chopra in a project.

Asked if she is keen to share screen with the 'Quantico' star, Parineeti told IANS: "Wow... I am also waiting for that. If I have a great opportunity to work with her or sing with her that would be something I really want to do, but something really great has to come for both of us to do it together".



On the career front, Parineeti, who turned 28 on Saturday, will next be seen in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be seen essaying an aspiring singer in the film.



Parineeti has also started shooting for 'Takadum' with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.