Bollywood is 'body-obsessed' industry, feels Nargis Fakhri

ANI By

NEW DELHI: Known for her natural sensuousness, Nargis Fakhri recently said that she feels Bollywood is a body-obsessedindustry, adding that she is too shy to put on exposing attires.

“It’s good that people liked me. In Bollywood, they like to put us in short clothes. And I am very shy, I don’t like wearing revealing stuff

though my image is such. Unfortunately, it’s a body-obsessed industry. You want to see someone like me shaking and dancing,” she stated in an interview with Filmfare.

Despite making a dream debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’, Nargis said her journey in the industry has been tumultuous.

“It has been a tumultuous journey no doubt. But I feel blessed to have got work.” said the ‘Housefull 3’ actress.

"I was at the receiving end of much criticism. It’s difficult to make it if you’re not born or raised here. It’s tough coming from

another place because things work differently here. But I kept reminding myself that things would get better, not worse,” she added.

Further in the interview, the 36-year-old actress also spoke about the challenges she had to face to survive in the showbiz.

"I had to struggle with the language. I can understand Hindi now but I still can’t communicate. And, things get lost in translation, I feel

rejected all the time. I feel like an alien. I feel people don’t like me. People behaved strangely after Rockstar," she explained.

On the work front, Nargis will be next seen in Ravi Jadhav’s directorial ‘Banjo’ opposite Riteish Deshmukh, slated to hit the silver screen on September 23.