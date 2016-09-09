Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood is 'body-obsessed' industry, feels Nargis Fakhri

Known for her natural sensuousness, Nargis Fakhri recently said that she feels Bollywood is a body-obsessed industry.

Published: 09th September 2016 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2016 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Known for her natural sensuousness, Nargis Fakhri recently said that she feels Bollywood is a body-obsessedindustry, adding that she is too shy to put on exposing attires.

“It’s good that people liked me. In Bollywood, they like to put us in short clothes. And I am very shy, I don’t like wearing revealing stuff

though my image is such. Unfortunately, it’s a body-obsessed industry. You want to see someone like me shaking and dancing,” she stated in an interview with Filmfare.

Despite making a dream debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Rockstar’, Nargis said her journey in the industry has been tumultuous.

“It has been a tumultuous journey no doubt. But I feel blessed to have got work.” said the ‘Housefull 3’ actress.

"I was at the receiving end of much criticism. It’s difficult to make it if you’re not born or raised here. It’s tough coming from

another place because things work differently here. But I kept reminding myself that things would get better, not worse,” she added.

Further in the interview, the 36-year-old actress also spoke about the challenges she had to face to survive in the showbiz.

"I had to struggle with the language. I can understand Hindi now but I still can’t communicate. And, things get lost in translation, I feel

rejected all the time. I feel like an alien. I feel people don’t like me. People behaved strangely after Rockstar," she explained.

On the work front, Nargis will be next seen in Ravi Jadhav’s directorial ‘Banjo’ opposite Riteish Deshmukh, slated to hit the silver screen on September 23.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama Terror Attack: Who is Adil Ahmad Dar, the JeM suicide bomber in the Pulwama Terror Attack?
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp