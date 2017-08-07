Home Entertainment Hindi

‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ fares well at Box-Office 

Published: 07th August 2017 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2017 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal'. (Photo | Red Chillies Entertainment)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The first weekend numbers are in for SRK-Anushka starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.
 
Though the movie has fared well at the Box-Office, but the figures are below from the expected figures.
 
According to Box Office India, the movie grossed Rs. 44 crore nett over its first weekend.
 
The Imtiaz Ali directorial has fared poorly in East Punjab despite the multiplexes and West Bengal which is a SRK dominated sector. Mumbai grossed Rs. 14 crores while Delhi/UP was around Rs. 8.50 crores.
 
The weekend collections of Jab Harry Met Sejal are as follows
 
Friday -  Rs. 15,00,00,000  approx
 
Saturday – Rs. 14,25,00,000  approx
 
Sunday – Rs. 14,75,00,000  approx
 
TOTAL – Rs. 44,00,00,000
 
Overseas, the movie has performed well by recording the best opening of 2017, racing ahead of Khan's previous release ‘Raees’.

