‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ fares well at Box-Office 

NEW DELHI: The first weekend numbers are in for SRK-Anushka starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’.
Though the movie has fared well at the Box-Office, but the figures are below from the expected figures.
According to Box Office India, the movie grossed Rs. 44 crore nett over its first weekend.
The Imtiaz Ali directorial has fared poorly in East Punjab despite the multiplexes and West Bengal which is a SRK dominated sector. Mumbai grossed Rs. 14 crores while Delhi/UP was around Rs. 8.50 crores.
The weekend collections of Jab Harry Met Sejal are as follows
Friday - Rs. 15,00,00,000 approx
Saturday – Rs. 14,25,00,000 approx
Sunday – Rs. 14,75,00,000 approx
TOTAL – Rs. 44,00,00,000
Overseas, the movie has performed well by recording the best opening of 2017, racing ahead of Khan's previous release ‘Raees’.
