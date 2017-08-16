Breakup? For what?: Sidharth Malhotra on parting ways with Alia Bhatt

By ANI

MUMBAI: While they have may not have confessed their relationship in public, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's regular appearances can be a proof of to what is brewing between the two.

But there were reports that the duo has apparently called it quits with no sign of reconciliation.

However, when Sidharth, who was present at the song launch of his highly-anticipated movie ‘A Gentleman,’ was asked about rumored breakup with Alia, the actor said, “Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs.”

The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star was also asked what he did to impress his past girlfriends, he replied, “I used to do bad desi raps. As a true gentleman, I made fewer mistakes. I treat them nicely especially my girlfriends.”

Helmed by D.K. Krishna and Raj Nidimoru, the movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal role.

The flick is slated to release on August 25