Amit Trivedi has done a mind blowing job in 'Secret Superstar', says Aamir Khan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan feels Amit Trivedi is a really talented composer and has done a fabulous job with 'Secret Superstar'.

The 51-year-old actor, said, “Amit Trivedi is a really talented composer and I think when you listen to the songs in the film, you will understand it. When we release the songs from the film then you would realize that it's actually a musical. This film is about a girl who's really talented as a singer and as a composer. So music was a pivotal part of the film. Amit has done a mind blowing job.”

He further added,"Actually, Amit and Kausar both. Kausar wrote the lyrics, they did a phenomenal job. We are really really happy with the kind of songs we have got. Because they were exactly what we wanted for each situation."

Singer-composer Amit Trivedi. (Photo | Facebook)

‘Secret Superstar’ features 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim in the lead role, who recently won National Award for Best Supporting Actor for ‘Dangal’ along with Superstar Aamir Khan who will be seen in a quirky avatar playing the part of a Music Composer named 'Shakti Kumar'.

The trailer of Secret Superstar was launched recently in the presence of Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Director Advait Chandan and Sujay Kutty of Zee Studios in addition to Zaira Wasim.

The movie’s trailer has garnered much love and applause from the audience and the spirit of young Insia aka Zaira is being celebrated.

The films aspirational content has generated lot of anticipation for its release.

Produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao under the banner name of Aamir Khan Productions, Zee Studios, and Akash Chawla, 'Secret Superstar' is written and directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release this Diwali.