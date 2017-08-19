Home Entertainment Hindi

New IFFI committee comprises Prasoon Joshi, Sidharth Roy Kapur

After becoming the head of Censor board, Prasoon Joshi has also become part of the newly constituted steering committee for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Published: 19th August 2017 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2017 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi and President of Film and Television Producers Guild of India Sidharth Roy Kapur.

By Express News Service

After becoming the head of Censor board, Prasoon Joshi has also become part of the newly constituted steering committee for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Other members included film director Nagesh Kukunoor, adman Piyush Pandey and filmmaker Sidharth Roy Kapur, spouse of film actor Vidya Balan. Incidentally, Balan comprises the list of members of CBFC constituted recently.

The IFFI is proposed to be held from November 20-28 in Goa.

READ MORE: Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful

The steering committee constituted this time for IFFI will have 13 members, including Jahnu Barua (convener), film director and producer Shoojit Sircar and others including Bharat Bala, Anand Gandhi, Vani Tripathi, Shaji N Karun, Meren Imchen and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Vani Tripathi, a BJP leader, is also a CBFC board member.

The ministry also constituted a technical committee which will have has 12 members. Kukunoor, who is also a member of steering committee, will be the Chairman of the technical committee.

The steering committee this year is leaner than that of last year’s committee having 17 members including bureaucrats and officials of the information and broadcasting ministry and other government bodies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBFC Vidya Balan censor board Prasoon Joshi IFFI Sidharth Roy Kapur International Film Festival of India Nagesh Kukunoo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp