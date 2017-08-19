New IFFI committee comprises Prasoon Joshi, Sidharth Roy Kapur

By Express News Service

After becoming the head of Censor board, Prasoon Joshi has also become part of the newly constituted steering committee for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Other members included film director Nagesh Kukunoor, adman Piyush Pandey and filmmaker Sidharth Roy Kapur, spouse of film actor Vidya Balan. Incidentally, Balan comprises the list of members of CBFC constituted recently.

The IFFI is proposed to be held from November 20-28 in Goa.

READ MORE: Shah Rukh Khan extends support to IFFI 2017, Smriti Irani grateful

The steering committee constituted this time for IFFI will have 13 members, including Jahnu Barua (convener), film director and producer Shoojit Sircar and others including Bharat Bala, Anand Gandhi, Vani Tripathi, Shaji N Karun, Meren Imchen and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. Vani Tripathi, a BJP leader, is also a CBFC board member.

The ministry also constituted a technical committee which will have has 12 members. Kukunoor, who is also a member of steering committee, will be the Chairman of the technical committee.

The steering committee this year is leaner than that of last year’s committee having 17 members including bureaucrats and officials of the information and broadcasting ministry and other government bodies.