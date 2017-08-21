Bollywood revisits memories of comedy king Jerry Lewis

By IANS

MUMBAI: The demise of "The Nutty Professor" star Jerry Lewis at 91 has had Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Madhur Bhandarkar revisiting their memories of the legend, who made generations laugh with his talent.

Lewis, the slapstick-loving comedian, innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser who became famous with classics like "The Nutty Professor" and "The Bellboy", died on Sunday after a brief illness in Las Vegas, said his publicist, Candi Cazau, CNN reported. Cazau did not elaborate on Lewis' illness.

Here's what the celebrities tweeted:

Rishi Kapoor: The greatest face maker, truly legendary, the man responsible for my smiles and laughter -- "Jerry Lewis" bids adieu! A true genius.

The greatest face maker, truly legendary,the man responsible for my smiles and laughter-"Jerry Lewis" bids adieu! A true genius. pic.twitter.com/aZKfzhecWh — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 21, 2017

Anupam Kher: Jerry Lewis was not only a great comic actor but did lot of charity for underprivileged children. He added laughter to our tears. RIP Sir. It was my honour to receive Legionnaires Of Laughter award by Jerry Lewis house in NY. Will surely continue to follow his great work.