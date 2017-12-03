Alia Bhatt not scared of failure

Home Entertainment Hindi

The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt talked about the ups and.downs in her career with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. 

MUMBAI: Actress Alia Bhatt was "heartbroken" after the "Shaandaar" debacle. But she says she is now more prepared to face failure.

The daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt talked about the ups and downs in her career with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an episode of "Lux Golden Divas- Baatein with the Badshah", read a statement. 

"Touch wood, 90 per cent of my films fared well at the box office. But there have been one failure, and because of that failure, I am more calm... Some strange reason. 'Shaandaar' didn't work at the box office. I was heartbroken. I could not believe it," Alia said. 

"I turned to my father. He was the only person I was speaking to and then I went on a holiday solo to mourn the loss."

The "Udta Punjab" star added: "I felt terrible, but after that I felt 'ho gaya' (it's done). The bandage has been ripped. I have faced my first failure, and I will be ready for whatever comes. Getting up after the failure is very different. My father sent me this poster with Frank Sinatra's quote 'The best revenge is massive success'." 

Alia has delivered laudable performances in films like "Highway", "2 States", "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" and "Kapoor and Sons". Only "Shaandaar" turned out to be a damp squib at the box office.

At present, she is busy with Meghna Gulzar's "Raazi", scheduled to release on May 11,2018.

