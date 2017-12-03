Home Entertainment Hindi

Bigg Boss fame Marina Kuwar to star alongside Akshay Kumar in AR Murugadoss' next

Television actress Marina Kuwar is gearing up to make her big screen debut with a film directed by AR Murugadoss.

Published: 03rd December 2017 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2017 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bigg Boss fame Marina Kuwar (Photo | Marina Kuwar Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: TV actress Marina Kuwar is gearing up to make her big screen debut with a film directed by A.R. Murugadoss. It features Akshay Kumar.

The yet untitled film is a remake of Hollywood movie "Million Dollar Baby". Marina will play Hilary Swank's role and Akshay will be essaying Clint Eastwood's role.

"Working with a star like Akshay Kumar is like a dream come true, the journey from modelling to acting has been a major struggle but I have never given up and I am confident I will soon be recognised," said Marina. 

Marina, who has worked in TV show "C.I.D." and also participated in the reality TV show based show "Bigg Boss". She is also undergoing proper functional training and maintaining a high protein diet for her role.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AR Murugadoss Marina Kuwar Akshay Kumar Bigg Boss

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp