39-year-old man arrested for molesting 'Dangal' actress Zaira Wasim on plane

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 39-year-old man was arrested today for allegedly molesting actor Zaira Wasim onboard a Delhi- Mumbai flight last night, police said.

The man has been identified as Vikash Sachdev.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Anil Kumbhare said he will be produced in the court tomorrow.

Sachdev has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC, and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) since the actor is a minor, Senior Police Inspector, Sahar, Lata Shirsat, said.

The "Dangal" actor had narrated her ordeal on Instagram via live video.

After the matter came to light, a woman police officer was sent to the hotel, where the actor is staying, to record her statement, and a case was registered against an unknown person at Sahar Police station.

An investigation is on, Kumbhare said.

Further details about the accused are awaited.