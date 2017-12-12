Home Entertainment Hindi

Wishes pour in for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding

Virat and Anushka, who has been together for four years, is said to have chosen a luxury heritage resort Borgo Finocchieto, a little over 100 km away from Florence, for their nuptials.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli with his actress wife Anushka Sharma during their wedding in Milan Italy on Monday. | PTI

By IANS

MUMBAI: From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, ace filmmaker Karan Johar to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and tennis star Sania Mirza -- a host of celebrities from the Indian film and sports world got together in wishing a "happily ever after" to newly weds -- actress Anushka Sharma and cricket hero Virat Kohli.

Their nuptials -- yet another union of Bollywood and cricket -- were a close-knit family affair in Tuscany, Italy on Monday afternoon. They announced their new relationship status on social media, where congratulatory messages poured in soon after.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan tweeted: "Virat and Anushka, wishes and blessings on this most auspicious day in your lives. Happiness and togetherness ever."

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan wished "happiness and health" to his "Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi" co-star and Kohli.

Karan sent out "tons of love" to the "beautiful couple", and added: "I wish them and their loved ones the best years ahead."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh quipped: "From now onwards Virat Kohli will happily be the vice captain at home... Hail the new captain Anushka Sharma."

From the film industry, Sonam Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Esha Gupta, Abhishek Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Kajol, Anupam Kher, Suniel Shetty, Varun Dhawana, Farhan Akhtar, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Kunal Kohli, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Abhishek Bachchan, Sridevi and Jacqueline Fernandez among others wished the "picture perfect" couple "marital bliss".

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) congratulated the couple and wished them "a very happy married life".

Tendulkar said "Virushka" -- an amalgam of Virat and Anushka's names -- "look wonderful together".

Sania went "awee" on the couple's endearing photographs, and tweeted: "Congratulations you two... You look lovely and so so happy. Wish you all the happiness in the world."

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh tweeted: "Jug jug jeeve eh sohni Jodi... Rab hamesha khush rakhe (May this beautiful couple enjoy a long life. May God keep them happy always)."

Pacer Umesh Yadav, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, former BCCI President Anurag Thakur, ex-India Test opener Aakash Chopra, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, Indian women's hockey team captain Rani Rampal, wrestler Geeta Phogat were others from the sports world to wish

The wedding was solemnised as per Hindu rituals at 2 p.m. in Italy with the bride and groom looking resplendent in ensembles by celebrated couturier Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

