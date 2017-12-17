Home Entertainment Hindi

Anil Kapoor ready to act in street plays

Actor Anil Kapoor says artistes should experiment with mediums and so, he is even willing to act in a street play.

Published: 17th December 2017 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2017 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Anil Kapoor | AP

By IANS

MUMBAI: National Award-winning actor Anil Kapoor says artistes should experiment with mediums and so, he is even willing to act in a street play.

He has been a movie star for almost 40 years. After making his TV debut with "24", he will now host the season premiere of the British motoring series "The Grand Tour" for Amazon Video. 

Asked what made him do a show on the digital platform, Anil told IANS here: "We have to change with time and medium. As an artiste, I want to reach out to and connect with people. I am ready to act in a street play if people will gather to watch the story."

"Yes, film has always been my medium but whether it is television or web series, any popular medium that gives me the opportunity to tell a great story or to be a part of a huge show, I will surely explore that," he added.

His association with Amazon started long time ago. 

"My journey started from the time when Amazon was launched in India. Earlier, we shot a pilot for them but it did not work out. However, I am excited about this show because firstly, I am a fan of 'The Grand Tour'. This is one of the biggest shows of the world. When they offered me to host the show, I was more than happy," he said.

Emphasising on the digitisation of our country and how Amazon is bringing a change in our lifestyle, Anil said: "I think it is not only we, the urban people, but also worldwide. The consumption of digital content has increased and we know where the entertainment industry is heading. Even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make our country as digital as possible."

"I am not saying because I am hosting an Amazon show but I think I am a fan of Jeff Bezos's (founder of Amazon.com) idea. It is a revolution. From shopping to watching films, the language of business and our daily lifestyle has changed with Amazon."

"Whether it is e-commerce market or the growing economy of our country, the young entrepreneurs are taking the centre stage. There should not be any doubt about the fact that digital is the future in every industry," he said.

The actor, also a producer, is known for his performance in films like "Mashaal", "Tezaab", "1942: A Love Story", "Taal", "Pukar", "Gandhi, My Father", "Slumdog Millionaire", "Welcome", "No Entry" and "Biwi No.1".

Clearly, his choice of films shows how well he manages to balance between commercial and parallel cinema.
"
"The only thing that I believe is, d'n't focus on commerce. It follows sooner or later if the work is good. If the work has quality, you will earn everything - money and respect," he said.

Recalling his first experience of shooting digitally, Anil said" "Remember th‘ 'Who Wants to Be a Millionair'?' sequence o‘ 'Slumdog Millionai'e'? That was the first time I experienced shooting in digital camera."

"The film was not used then and I was so amazed to see the result. That way I think it is transforming into a digital industry. In films, we are not using films anymore to shoot. But yes, there are some directors who still love to shoot in film, like Christopher Nola"."

The actor is also excited about his upcoming film "Fanne Khan". 
"
"It is a musical comedy with a series of drama in it.'It's a fun story and it has more elements than just comedy. It is a drame"y…"

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Kapoor 24 The Grand Tour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp