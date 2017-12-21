Home Entertainment Hindi

Couldn't do 'Kesari' with Salman: Akshay Kumar

Salman had teamed up with Akshay for a project in which the latter was to play the hero. Salman was to co-produce it with Karan.

Published: 21st December 2017 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2017 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar says he and superstar Salman Khan couldnt work on "Kesari" together but he is making the film with filmmaker Karan Johar.

Akshay was present at the launch of PVR Icon with Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, on Thursday here. 

Salman had teamed up with Akshay for a project in which the latter was to play the hero. Salman was to co-produce it with Karan.

Asked to comment on Salman backing out of the project "Kesari", Akshay said: "Yes, we couldn't do it. I am making the film with Karan Johar and that's it."

What's the film's progress?

Akshay said: "The title has been finalised as ‘Kesari'. I will start working on the film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after the release of 'Padman'."

"Kesari" will be based on Battle of Saragarhi. 

Asked about "Padman" clashing with Neeraj Pandey's "Aiyaary" at the box office on January 26 next year, Akshay said: "Both the films are absolutely different from each other. Neeraj Pandey (director) is a dear friend.

"And, yes, this word ‘clash' has actually come from media. We have no problem in releasing films. There are around 4,000-5,000 screens in India and my film is screened in 2,800 screens. I think it's fair enough."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Kesari Salman Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp