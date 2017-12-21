Couldn't do 'Kesari' with Salman: Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar says he and superstar Salman Khan couldnt work on "Kesari" together but he is making the film with filmmaker Karan Johar.
Akshay was present at the launch of PVR Icon with Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR Pictures, on Thursday here.
Salman had teamed up with Akshay for a project in which the latter was to play the hero. Salman was to co-produce it with Karan.
Asked to comment on Salman backing out of the project "Kesari", Akshay said: "Yes, we couldn't do it. I am making the film with Karan Johar and that's it."
What's the film's progress?
Akshay said: "The title has been finalised as ‘Kesari'. I will start working on the film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after the release of 'Padman'."
"Kesari" will be based on Battle of Saragarhi.
Asked about "Padman" clashing with Neeraj Pandey's "Aiyaary" at the box office on January 26 next year, Akshay said: "Both the films are absolutely different from each other. Neeraj Pandey (director) is a dear friend.
"And, yes, this word ‘clash' has actually come from media. We have no problem in releasing films. There are around 4,000-5,000 screens in India and my film is screened in 2,800 screens. I think it's fair enough."
