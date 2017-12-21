New song is all about PadMan's 'innovative love’

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Finally, the makers of upcoming comedy-drama ‘PadMan’ have unveiled its first romantic number ‘Aaj Se Teri’, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

The song, which is composed by Amit Trivedi, is a love ballad that is sung by Arijit Singh and highlights the lovely relationship of Lakshmikanth (Akshay) with his wife Gayatri (Radhika Apte).

Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar in the new song from 'Padman.

The video beautifully describes the simple, ordinary life and love story of newlyweds - Akshay and Radhika’s characters, where Lakshmikanth tries to comfort his wife with small gestures like buying her a vegetable chopper because he can't tolerate her onion tears, fixing a wooden seat at the back of his bicycle because she has trouble sitting on the head tube, helping her with laundry and frequently buying her flowers.

Soon after the song was released, the 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle, writing, “Witness a superhero's innovative love! Here's the first song from @PadManTheFilm #AajSeTeri http://bit.ly/AajSeTeri

@radhika_apte @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki”.



However, the trailer, which was released on December 15, gives a glimpse into the life of a superhero, "who is crazy enough to change the world".

The movie, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, promises to be the story of a social awakening, revolves around the idea of the ‘Rustom’ star-making sanitary napkins for women by spreading the message around of menstrual hygiene.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 26.