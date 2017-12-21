Home Entertainment Hindi

New song is all about PadMan's 'innovative love’

Finally, the makers of upcoming comedy-drama ‘PadMan’ have unveiled its first romantic number ‘Aaj Se Teri’, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

Published: 21st December 2017 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2017 12:04 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumer in the first look of 'Padman'.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Finally, the makers of upcoming comedy-drama ‘PadMan’ have unveiled its first romantic number ‘Aaj Se Teri’, starring Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte.

The song, which is composed by Amit Trivedi, is a love ballad that is sung by Arijit Singh and highlights the lovely relationship of Lakshmikanth (Akshay) with his wife Gayatri (Radhika Apte).

Radhika Apte and Akshay Kumar in the new song from 'Padman.

The video beautifully describes the simple, ordinary life and love story of newlyweds - Akshay and Radhika’s characters, where Lakshmikanth tries to comfort his wife with small gestures like buying her a vegetable chopper because he can't tolerate her onion tears, fixing a wooden seat at the back of his bicycle because she has trouble sitting on the head tube, helping her with laundry and frequently buying her flowers.

Soon after the song was released, the 50-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle, writing, “Witness a superhero's innovative love! Here's the first song from @PadManTheFilm #AajSeTeri http://bit.ly/AajSeTeri

@radhika_apte @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki”.


However, the trailer, which was released on December 15, gives a glimpse into the life of a superhero, "who is crazy enough to change the world".

The movie, which also stars Sonam Kapoor, promises to be the story of a social awakening, revolves around the idea of the ‘Rustom’ star-making sanitary napkins for women by spreading the message around of menstrual hygiene.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akshay Kumar Radhika Apte Arjit Singh Amit Trivedi Sonam Kapoor Rustom

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Chennai witnesses cool weather and dark clouds as it gears up for thundershowers as cyclonic storm 'Phethai' is expected to make a landfall in Tamil Nadu. (EPS/ Abhishek.G)
The week in pictures: 'Phethai' in Chennai to 'Jashn-e-Samvidhan' at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp