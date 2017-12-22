NEW DELHI: As the popularity of Indian Web series is growing and slowly replacing formulaic soaps, many Bollywood stars have entered the digital world by either starring or producing the series.

The buzz in the west is that web series are the chosen entertainment medium of the digital generation.

India is also not far behind to catch up with the league as digital space is the new platform for story telling without censorship intervention.

Here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who tried their hands on web series this year:

Shamita Shetty: After years, the actress made her comeback to acting with Viacom 18’s web series ‘Yo Ke Hua Bro’, a fun and comedy web series, which is set in the Haryana Hinterland.

The series, which also stars Aparshakti Khurana, Gaurav Pandey and Ridhima Pandit, revolve around two boys who have been trying from long to find their dream girl.

Evelyn Lakshmi Sharma: The German model and actress debuted with her first web series titled ‘Stupid Man Smart Phone’, revolves around an incredible mission in the most difficult terrains in India using nothing but a smartphone and the power of social media. The series, which also stars are based on the British reality show of the same name that won the Best Format Award at the Cannes International Film Festival this year.

Tahir Raj Bhasin and Sarah Jane Dias: Actress and VJ Sarah Jane Dias and award winning actor Tahir Raj Bhasin have recently debuted in web series ‘Time Out’. It is the story of Rahul and Radha — a couple who had their entire life planned till one of them decided to hit the brakes. But will the other partner hold on? To know more watch the series on Voot.

Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi: Bollywood actors Richa Chaddha and Vivek Oberoi recently made a debut in a fictional T20 cricket team web series titled ‘Inside Edge’. This is Amazon Prime Video’s first Indian original series, which also stars Tanuj Virwani and Angad Bedi.

Rana Daggubati: The ‘Baahubali’ fame Rana Dagubati is also venturing the digital space, with thr web series ‘Social’.

The series revolve around a missing girl and the four people (including her brother, played by TVF actor Naveen Kasturia) who set out to solve the mystery.

The 33-year-old actor plays a tycoon heading a company named 'Social' in the series.

Rajkummar Rao: ‘Newton’ fame, is extremely excited to explore the unheard journey of Netaji on screen with the web series ‘Bose: Dead/ Alive’

Alt Balaji’s 9-part web series addresses Indian history’s biggest controversy, the mystery behind the death of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, which is based on the book ‘The Biggest Cover-Up’ by Anuj Dhar.