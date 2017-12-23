The trailer shows Tiger, an Indian intelligence agent on a mission to rescue 24 Indian nurses stranded in the war-torn Iraq.

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has bounced back at the office with his latest film "Tiger Zinda Hai", which raked in Rs 33.75 crore on its opening day.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, "Tiger Zinda Hai" is a sequel to 2012 hit film "Ek Tha Tiger" and also stars Katrina Kaif, Angad Bedi, Kumud Mishra, and Nawab Shah.

Salman seems to have shrugged off the rough patch after the dim performance of "Tubelight", which was not able to break the opening records of superstar's previous Eid outings "Bajrangi Bhaijaan" and "Sultan".

REVIEW: Fatigued, world-weary Salman saves the world, not the film

According to the producers, the movie earned Rs 33.75 crore on its first day. The collection is the highest ever for a movie releasing on a non-holiday and broke the previous record held by Aamir Khan's "Dhoom 3".

"It is an overwhelming and a humbling moment. I thank the audiences for showering so much love on 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The cast and crew and the entire YRF team have toiled their hearts out and this incredible success will be cherished by all of us," said director Ali Abbas Zafar.

"I'm delighted that the film has lived up to the expectations of the fans of India's biggest action hero Salman Khan and that audiences are enjoying the film across the country and giving us such huge thumbs up," he added.