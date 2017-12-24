Aarohi Narayan

Aarohi Narayan, who started her tinsel town debut with Drishya, is currently shooting for her second film Bheema Sena Nala Maharaja, a film made under Pushkar Films and directed by Karthik Saragur. Meanwhile, she is trying to take baby steps as a singer too and her first attempt is the unplugged version of Hareram Hareram for the upcoming film Buckaasura directed by Navaneeth of Karva fame. Ravichandran, Rohitt and Kavya Gowda star in this film.

“The filmmakers knew that I could sing and invited me for the unplugged version, and I immediately jumped at the chance… they liked it,” says Aarohi, who is keen on giving her voice as a singer to a film she is acting in too.

The young actress says that acting will always be her first priority. “I first want the industry to recognise my talent in acting, though I am happy to add value to it with my voice,” says Aarohi, who cites examples of actresses such as Nitya Menen and Remya Nambeesan in the south and heroines such as Shraddha Kapoor and Alia Bhat in Bollywood who has done the same.

“Why go that far out when we have good examples of this is in our legend Dr Rajkumar and his son Puneeth. They have added value to their films by singing and acting in them… I want to follow their example,” says Aarohi. The actress, who prefers to work on one project at a time, says that she is waiting for work on Bheema Sena ...to be completed before talking about her next film.