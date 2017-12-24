A recent Twitter banter involving Shah Rukh Khan and WWE star John Cena left the fans in splits as the 'Badshah of Bollywood' punned the 'Leader of Cenation' in his very own unique style.

A few days back Shah Rukh Khan took part in the TED talk session held at Canada's Vancouver. People thronged the venue to catch a glimpse of the charismatic actor who spoke about his inspirational journey in Bollywood.

Also Read: WWE star John Cena's Instagram post featuring Rahul Dravid floors fans

Shah Rukh Khan's speech not only inspired the audience at his TED talk session, but also found a fan in the 16-time world champion John Cena, who took to Twitter and shared the video of SRK’s TED talk.

In his tweet, the star wrestler said, "This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad I stumbled across it."

This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it https://t.co/jZ8gLONB6k via @TEDTalks — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 21, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his witty replies, came up with one to bowl over the WWE star. The 'Raees' star in his reply said, "Thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man."

thx for taking out time to ‘See’ it. Wish I can ‘See u’ someday. Love & health to u my man. https://t.co/P8GyVWjAzT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 22, 2017

Cena finally ended the conversation, said, "You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost"

You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost https://t.co/uA5XJ5LJdv — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 22, 2017

Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy working on an untitled film directed by Anand L Rai which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

John Cena was last seen in the squared circle in the recently concluded Survivor Series held in November. The leader of Cenation was part of the traditional Survivor Series elimination match representing team Smackdown and ended on the losing side against team RAW.