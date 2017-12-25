KOLKATA: Bengali yesteryear actor Partha Mukherjee, who was known for his 'boy next door looks', died of cardiac arrest at a city hospital on Monday morning. He was 70.

Sources revealed that the actor fell down at his home in October and was admitted to hospital a couple of times after that incident. The actor was in the ICU for the past few days.

Debuting as a child artist in Chitto Basu directed 'Maa' in 1956, the Calcutta boy got wide recognition for his role in Tapan Sinha's 'Athithi' and even participated in Venice Film Festival for the movie but missed the 'best actor award' with just a few votes. In his later career, he did some memorable roles in 'Balika Bodhu' (1967), 'Dhonnimeye' (1971), 'Agnishwar' (1975) and 'Amar Prithibi' (1985). He had even made his mark on the smaller screen.

Saddened at the passing away of veteran actor Partha Mukherjee. My deepest condolences to his family and fans — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 25, 2017

Apart from his acting skills, he was a good singer and got married to music director Ashima Bhattacharya. After completing B.Com from Charuchandra College, he had enrolled for M.Com in Calcutta University but could not appear for exams due to the film offers.