MUMBAI: Continuing Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's success story at the box office, his spy thriller film "Tiger Zinda Hai" has crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark in just three days since its release.

"Tiger Zinda Hai", which released on December 22, is creating "havoc" at the box office and has minted Rs 114.93 crore in its opening weekend, according to its makers.

"Tiger Zinda Hai" collected Rs 34.10 crore on its opening day and went on to gather Rs 35.30 crore and Rs 45.53 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively, taking its cumulative total to Rs 114.93 crore, read a statement.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, which is backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), is a sequel to Kabir Khan-directed "Ek Tha Tiger". It marks the return of Salman and Katrina Kaif on-screen after five years.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, "Tiger Zinda Hai", which has been made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, including advertising and publicity, released in 4,600 screens in India and 1,100 screens abroad.

"‘Tiger Zinda Hai' is sensational on day three. East-West-North-South, the business witnesses remarkable growth. Metros and beyond metros, multiplexes and single screens -- it's creating havoc. Friday - Rs 34.10 crore, Saturday - Rs 35.30 crore, Sunday - Rs 45.53 crore. Total: Rs 114.93 crore. India business," Adarsh tweeted on Monday.

He also stated that the film is "Salman's 12th film to cross Rs 100 crore mark. The highest by any actor".

