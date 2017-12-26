BENGALURU: Bengaluru city police have officially denied permission for the New Year’s Eve event featuring actress Sunny Leone on seven grounds here on Monday. A notice was issued in this regard by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North-East) Girish to M S Harish, Managing Director, The Time Creations, the advertising firm which was organising the event.

After the city police denied permission for the event following protests by pro-Kannada outfits over Leone’s presence, the organisers filed a petition in the High Court. The High Court had given the police time until December 25 to either permit the event or mention the grounds on which they would deny permission.

These are the main grounds for rejecting permission for the actress' event:

BCP rejected the permission to conduct the program 'sunny nights' at White Orchid, Manyata Techpark for 31st December 2017. The grounds for rejecting in short are: — BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) December 26, 2017

No proper clarifications on various issues ranging from permissions to be obtained from various departments to proper requisite arrangements. The Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City had filed an affidavit a few days ago before the Ho'nble High Court of Karnataka that Bengaluru City Police will take care of law and order in the city......In lieu of this since law and order has to be maintained throughout the city including the huge gatherings at MG Road/Brigade road special attention cannot be given to this proposed program at White Orchid. Though the organiser claims to sell only 8000 tickets, Intelligence inputs forecast a much bigger crowd to assemble at the venue. (as tweeted by Bengaluru City Police @BlrCityPolice)

The notice issued by the police states that on December 31, almost all the police personnel will be deployed to provide security in the Central Business District (CBD) areas of MG Road and Brigade Road. Therefore, the police cannot provide security at the event, which is close to Manyata Tech Park.

The December 25 report recalled an earlier report of untoward incidents when Leone visited Kerala earlier this year. “On that day, a lot of youngsters will be under the influence of alcohol and there is a possibility they might misbehave with women,” the report states.

Another reason stated for the denial of permission is the absence of permission for barricading of the parking area by the Public Works Department (PWD). The report also points out how the organisers have not provided an explanation of parking arrangements and details of accommodation of the guests.

The police got a report from the Intelligence Bureau, which informed that there are chances of members of certain organisations causing trouble at the venue, the report states. The Time Creations’ MD Harish said he would now try to postpone the event for another day.

(With inputs from Online desk)