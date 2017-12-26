In a recent gala event to mark 40 years of Reliance Industries establishment and founder Dhirubhai Ambani's birth centenary, 'Bollywood Baadshah' Shah Rukh Khan who was one of the hosts of the event had a funny interaction with Mukesh Ambani's son Anant.

During the course of interaction, Shah Rukh Khan stated that his first salary was Rs 50 and asked Anant about his first pay. Anant Ambani came up with a hilarious reply which had the audience in splits.

He said, "Leave it. You (Shah Rukh Khan) will feel a little embarrassed if I tell you this (my first salary)."

Anant also shared the reason behind the success of Reliance Industries. He said, "At Reliance, we keep things very simple. We respect merit, we encourage leadership, we celebrate innovation, we insist on integrity and we champion compassion."

Speaking on the occasion India's richest man Mukesh Ambani outlined his vision for taking his firm Reliance Industries among the top 20 companies in the world and making it a leading provider of clean energy.

(With inputs from PTI)