Actress Sonakshi Sinha is in a happy space. She’s been painting and tweeting her work, getting appreciated for her impressive brush strokes, and is shooting for her upcoming film Happy Bhaag Jayegi Returns. “The last schedule of the film is pending. I will be travelling to Bangkok to shoot it. It’s been a real fun experience shooting for a comedy film. I discovered comedy as a genre only in the last one year and my next two films too are comedies,” says Sonakshi who plays a Punjabi girl, Happy, in the film.

Sonakshi Sinha’s sketches

Though not a Punjabi, Sonakshi says it was easy for her to play the role of Happy since she is very close to being a Punjabi. “The way I talk, the way I behave and carry myself, the food I like, the music I listen to... Everything I do is very Punjabi in taste. I easily slipped into the role of Happy,” she adds.



Pink power

While everything seems to be going smoothly in Sonakshi’s career, one significant change is the fact that the actress has lately been seen in heroine-centric films. Be it Force 2, Akira, Noor or Ittefaq, the Sonakshi from Dabangg days when she played second fiddle to the hero, has evolved.

“This decision hasn’t been a strategic one. When I was beginning my career I got to be part of such big films which any newcomer would give an arm and leg for. I did those and really enjoyed those films. Then came a point when I started doing films as a solo lead. The fact that producers and directors had faith in me really gave me the courage to take that step. I think Akira was the turning point. When a director like Murugadoss sir, who has made big films with some of the biggest male superstars of the country, showed faith in me, I think that really gave me the push. It was like tasting blood and now I want to do roles that challenge me in some way or the other,” explains Sonakshi.

Another memorable event in 2017 was when she collaborated with her father Shatrughan Sinha and brother Kussh S Sinha on a Beti Bachao Beti Padhao ad film that was released on National Education Day. The video went viral, garnering a positive response and Sonakshi says this collaboration was really important for everyone involved.

“Dad and I were looking at collaborating for some work. So when we got a chance to do this with my brother directing it and my father lending his voice, it really did make a huge impact. It’s a cause we believe in strongly. It felt good to be able to give back to the society.”

With an increasing fan following (her Twitter following hit 12 million recently), Sonakshi is certainly winning hearts all over. Be it her films or her fashion statement, the girl who likes to call herself ‘asli sona’ (real gold) has had a good run in 2017.