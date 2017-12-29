MUMBAI: It has been over 25 years since the release of "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", but Ayesha Jhulka has some unforgettable memories related to the film, for which she gave her best efforts and blood -- literally.

In an interview with IANS, Ayesha recalled how she met with an unfortunate accident while shooting for the climax of the Mansoor Khan directorial, which also featured Aamir Khan, Deepak Tijori and Deven Bhojani.

Ayesha, 45, said she was shooting in a stadium when a nail injured her forehead.

"It was bleeding a lot and the shooting was stopped. Everyone came running and Aamir was screaming and shouting at the spot boys to get ice. He put a big block of ice on the wound and I could only see his expressions and people around," Ayesha said.

Later, she was taken to a hospital and got stitches on her forehead.

"I got a surgery done and was asked to take rest for three days, otherwise the blood would flow through my nose to my throat if I kept my head straight," she said.

Because of her injury, Ayesha heard people talking about how there would be a "big problem" if she wouldn't be able to shoot.

However, Ayesha shot for the scene with a red cap to hide her stitches.

"I told Mansoor that, ‘Don't worry, I will shoot just give me something to cover these stitches'. So they gave me a red cap. I used to keep my head up just before the shoot and give expressions. Everyone used to tease me that, ‘You have given blood for Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar'."

The movie, which clocked 25 years since its release in May this year, will be aired on &pictures on January 1.