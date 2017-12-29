MUMBAI: "New Year - Ek Nayi Shuruaat", a multiple story short film which portrays the problems of modern living, will have its digital release on New Year's Eve.

The short film will premiere on Sony LIV. It features an ensemble star cast of Ninad Kamat, Saahil Chadha, Ritu Shivpuri, Monaz, Rupesh Kataria and Utkarsh Mazumdar.

"It was super fun shooting for the film. In between emotional tearing up, we were all laughing our guts out over some crazy jokes that someone on the sets cracked. The role and character sounded exciting. Of course, digital entertainment is the in-thing today! Anything that is quick, short and entertaining in the short film category is the future," Ninad said in a statement.

"New Year - Ek Nayi Shuruaat" is the story of eight lives all intertwined together with a common universal message. A successful businessman in an extramarital affair, a young boy caught up in a failed robbery, a school girl contemplating suicide, a gigolo at crossroads with himself, a guilty housewife, a kind hearted eccentric old man, a driver facing a life and death crisis and a secretary who sets off a chain reaction of events on December 31 are the protagonists of this story.

"It's a lovely short but insightful story about how life plays out," Ritu added.

Saahil feels the short film industry is an "amazing upcoming parallel industry with great potential which will generate good amount of work for all the talent".

"Though the short films are still finding their ground, especially the production houses, as to how to monetise their content, it's still in a transition mode but for sure it is going to have an Awesome Future," he said.

Producer-director Kailash Gandhi says that the film covers all aspects of emotion, drama and family values.

Watch this short film here.