The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in their examining committee meeting on December 28 to review Deepika Padukone-starrer, 'Padmavati' decided to give it UA certificate along with some modifications, including the likely change of the title to Padmavat.

The certificate is to be issued once required and agreed modifications are made.

"The film was approached with a balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and society. Considering complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC to add perspective to the final decision," said CBFC.

The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and Professor KK Singh of Jaipur University.

The panel members had insights and also some reservations regarding the claimed historical events and socio-cultural aspects which were duly discussed at length, said CBFC.