NEW DELHI: The shooting of the Bollywood movie titled ‘Raakh’, starring John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee, is all set begin in February 2018.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle and announced the news.

He wrote, “John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer titled #Raakh... Directed by Milap Zaveri... Produced by Nikkhil Advani... Filming starts Feb 2018.”

The film, which is produced by Nikhil Advani and directed by Milap Zaveri, is an action-packed thriller revolving around a cop and a murderer.