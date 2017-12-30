MUMBAI: Actor Vineet Kumar Singh, who is playing a struggling boxer in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's forthcoming movie "Mukkabaaz", says he wants to help real-life boxers who are struggling.

Asked if knowing the sport closely brought any changes in his mind, Vineet told IANS: "Of course, I would love to contribute something to them. In the 'akhada' (wrestling arena), where I used to practise, I saw so many boxers."

"Some, who are struggling even though they are champions, and some are forced to retire, some are the victim of politics. I also made friends with them. So I want to help them with my limited capability so that awareness can be created."

In the film, the actor fought with some of the real boxers and that made him think like a boxer.

"In the film, there was no action choreography and I fought against some of the boxing champions like Neeraj Goyat, Deepak Tanwar and Sandeep Yadav. So yes, I want our country to have more such champions, and as an actor and sports enthusiast, I want to support these kinds of sports individuals who have always been ignored," he said.

"Mukkabaaz" is set to release on January 12, 2018.

Watch the trailer for the upcoming film here: