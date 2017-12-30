MUMBAI: The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has decided to give a U/A certificate "along with some modifications" to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film "Padmavati" and has asked the filmmaker to "likely" change the movie's title to "Padmavat".

The film was also asked to give a few disclaimers -- one of them regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song "Ghoomar" to befit the character portrayed, a CBFC statement said.

The decision was taken after an examining committee meeting was held on Thursday in presence of CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi. The special panel consisted of Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr Chandramani Singh and professor K.K. Singh of Jaipur University.

According to the CBFC, the film was approached with a "balanced view keeping in mind both the filmmakers and the society". The board asked for several cuts, and a name change, before giving the film the certification for showing in theatres in India. According to some reports, 26 cuts were ordered.

Considering the complexities and concerns around the film, the requirement for a special panel was felt by CBFC "to add perspective to the final decision of the official committee," the CBFC said.

The final 3D application of the film was submitted to CBFC on Thursday (December 28).

The certificate will be issued once the required modifications are carried out and final material submitted, the board said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati' has been subject to controversy since the day shooting began, with various fringe groups and political leaders accusing the filmmaker of allegedly 'distorting history' and maligning the image of the Rajput queen.The protests have stalled the release of the film, which was scheduled on December 1.

Padmavati stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is an adaptation of a poem called "Padmavat' by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The poem, written in 1540, is a fictional epic about the Mughal king Alauddin Khalji's lust for an imaginary queen called Rani Padmini. As many versions of the poem came up, the story is confused to be a real-life account.

(With inputs from IANS)