NEW DELHI: 'Mrs Funnybones' Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father and late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna, celebrated her 43rd birthday with people, she loves 'the most' in South Africa’s Cape Town.

Twinkle took to her Instagram account and shared a picture of her husband and actor Akshay Kumar, sister Rinke and friends, having a lunch together.

She captioned it as, “A perfect birthday with all the people I love the most in the world and food with layered flavour that explodes on the tongue like a Diwali firework display inside your mouth #chefswarehouse #birthdaygirl”.

Akshay and Twinkle are currently vacationing in South Africa.

The family will return to India after ringing in the New Year.

On the work front, Twinkle is all set to be a producer as her maiden production venture 'PadMan' is all set to release on January 26, 2018.