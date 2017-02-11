Home Entertainment Hindi

Stubborn shape shifter

Inaamulhaq is in no hurry to grab awards or eyeballs. All he wants to do is keep his inner actor satisfied.

With Akshay Kumar in Airlift, in which he played an Iraqi officer

By Nidhi Raj Singh
Express News Service

Zidd positive ho to abaad kar deti hai, negative ho to barbad kar deti hai (positive stubborness can make you rich, but if it’s negative it destroys you),” Inaamulhaq says, reminiscing about when he was asked why he was so ziddi (stubborn). “He asked me, kya kha ke aaye ho (what are you having)? I told him, dhakke (shoves).”

The cheeky actor, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in Airlift (2016) and the recent Jolly LLB 2, is adamant to make his acting graph look as varied as it gets, even if it means waiting for roles that satisfy his stubbornnes. Isn’t he scared of the gap? we ask. “No. There are two reasons for it. I don’t have any doubts about myself, nor am I in any kind of hurry.”

Inaamulhaq

Inaamulhaq tells us that he does not desire or hope to lap up conventional hero roles. “Nor do I have a bucket list of awards. I’d like to stay away from brackets.” (Yet he won five awards for Filmistaan). “I have learnt from other people’s mistakes. Short-term goals and materialism make people desperate. The gaps help me hold on to my day job, writing for films and TV.”

He has written for Karamchand, Comedy Circus and the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Bbuddha Hoga Terra Baap. “The only thing that is in my hands is working honestly.” His honest efforts were rightly appreciated in Firaaq (2008), Filmistaan (2013) and for his portrayal of the dreadful Iraqi
officer in Airlift.

“I was 11 years old during the Kuwait-Iraq war. So, I had zero reference to draw from. But that was least of my concerns,” he says. Inaamulhaq wanted the audience to believe in the character, in its wickedness. Years of training at National School of Drama and some heavy-duty research helped him prep for the character of Major Khalaf Bin Zayd. He devised his own set of words, replaced the missing ones from a script alien to him with sounds, and trained to speak with a heavy accent. He got under the skin of the perpetrator so well that his editor took 45 minutes to recognise him, even after editing his previous film. “It makes me happy as an actor.”

The Iraqi major was nothing like Aftab, the man with a goofy smile in the National Award winning Filmistaan. “Variations are exciting. I don’t want to get into a comfort zone,” he says.

Doesn’t he look less of a villain, given his likeable personality and infectious smile? “I don’t let my looks affect my psyche,” Inaamulhaq says. Today the child from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was not allowed to watch TV, is the lone actor in his family, working with the biggest names in the industry. His upcoming release list is impressive too: Lucknow Central, Chidiya and DNA Mein Gandhiji. It is Inaamulhaq’s perseverance that helps him stay strong in the maxim city. As for film release jitters, the gaps keep him excited.

